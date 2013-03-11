MUMBAI, March 11 Shares in India's Larsen & Toubro Ltd fell as much as 2.7 percent on Monday after World Bank barred the company from participating in any of the organisation's projects for six months.

L&T said on Saturday the World Bank sanctions were "not expected to have material impact on the Company's present or future operations or its profitability or financials," according to an exchange filing.

L&t shares were down 1.2 percent as of 0354 GMT. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)