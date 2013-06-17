(Corrects headline and lead to "has bid" from "to bid" and last paragraph to "hopes to emerge" from "emerged")

MUMBAI, June 17 India's Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) has bid for four Indian coast guard contracts worth 40 billion rupees ($695 million), M. V. Kotwal, president of the company's heavy engineering department, said on Monday.

L&T also plans to bid for two landing platform docks that will be awarded by the Indian government, Kotwal told reporters.

To foster the growth of Indian defence companies, the government has rolled out a new procurement programme seen as favouring domestic firms and is also looking to partially remove restrictions on foreign companies investing in Indian ones.

L&T, India's largest engineering and construction company, has tried to expand its defence manufacturing business and hopes to emerge, in consortium, as the preferred bidder for a contract to make army vehicles.

($1 = 57.5550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Supriya Kurane and Jane Baird)