* Competing for contracts from Indian government, coast
guard
* Sees Indian companies getting more defence orders in next
2 years
(Updates value of potential orders, adds details, comments)
MUMBAI, June 17 India's Larsen & Toubro Ltd
is competing for defence contracts worth up to 80
billion rupees ($1.4 billion) that will be awarded in the next
few months, M. V. Kotwal, president of the company's heavy
engineering department, said on Monday.
It has bid for four contracts from the Indian coast guard to
supply training ships and support vehicles, worth about 40
billion rupees in total. The orders are likely to be finalised
in the next six months, Kotwal said.
Larsen & Toubro, India's largest engineering and
construction company, also plans to bid for two landing platform
docks, worth 10 billion to 20 billion rupees each, to be awarded
by the Indian government.
The government is planning to offer contracts to build four
multipurpose landing platform docks, two of which will be given
to private-sector firms. A request for proposals for the docks
will be finalised in the next few months, Kotwal said.
To foster the growth of Indian defence companies, the
government has rolled out a new procurement programme seen as
favouring domestic firms in a field that has been dominated by
state companies and foreign firms, and is looking to partially
remove restrictions on foreign companies investing in Indian
defence-sector firms.
"In the next two years, we can see a clear swing in defence
orders given to Indian companies," Kotwal told reporters.
Larsen & Toubro has already won a coast guard contract worth
more than 16 billion rupees to supply 54 speed boats, at a cost
of 300 million to 340 million rupees each.
($1 = 57.5550 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Supriya Kurane and
Edmund Klamann)