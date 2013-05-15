MUMBAI May 15 India's Larsen & Toubro is planning to raise 1 billion rupees in 10-year inflation-linked bonds at 1.65 percent over wholesale price inflation, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.

IDFC is the sole arranger to the deal, said the source, adding the pay-in for the bond is set for May 21. The source declined to be identified because the sale has not been made public yet.

A L&T spokesman declined to comment. An IDFC spokesman had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)