A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation employee looks through iron rods at the final tunnelling breakthrough of Qutub Minar and Saket stations in New Delhi June 17, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Credit Suisse downgrades Larsen and Toubro (LART.NS) to "underperform" from "neutral" and cuts the price target to 713 rupees from 955 rupees ahead of the engineering and construction firm's earnings on Friday.

Credit Suisse says it expects L&T's domestic order flow to have slowed down, while an increasing share of overseas orders is of lower margin.

The investment bank also notes L&T's shares look "expensive," given the declining outlook for earnings.

L&T shares down 3.8 percent at 838.70 rupees as of 1521 IST.