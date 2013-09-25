SINGAPORE, Sept 25 India's Larsen & Toubro Ltd
is planning to list its toll road assets in Singapore
in an initial public offering worth between $500 million to $1
billion using a business trust structure, IFR reported on
Wednesday.
The earliest date for the IPO is the first quarter of 2014,
IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication said, adding the current weak
outlook for the Indian economy and the rupee makes it hard to
sell a business trust IPO to foreign investors.
Nomura Holdings Inc and Standard Chartered PLC
are working with Larsen & Toubro on the deal and others
may also join the transaction, IFR said.
Officials with Larsen & Toubro and the banks were not
available to comment.
Several other companies such as India's Infrastructure
Leasing and Financial Services, as well as Apollo Hospitals
, have been working on Singapore business trust IPOs
for their different subsidiaries in recent months, but without
much progress, IFR said.
Business trusts, like real estate investment trusts, offer
investors steady dividends, greater control over the assets in
the trust and enjoy a favourable tax treatment.