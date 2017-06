A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation employee works at the final tunnelling breakthrough of Qutub Minar and Saket stations in New Delhi June 17, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

MUMBAI Goldman Sachs downgraded Larsen & Toubro(LART.NS) to "neutral" from "buy", saying the stock was trading above historical median valuations even as the macro economic environment remained "tough."

However, Goldman said it continues to be a strong believer in the long-term growth potential for L&T.

