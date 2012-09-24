MUMBAI, Sept 24 Goldman Sachs downgraded India's Larsen & Toubro to "neutral" from "buy", saying the stock was trading above historical median valuations even as the macro economic environment remained "tough."

However, Goldman said it continues to be a strong believer in the long-term growth potential for L&T.

L&T shares were down 0.6 percent as of 0349 GMT. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Jijo Jacob)