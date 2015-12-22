(Adds charges against driver, confirmation of U.S. Forest
Service job)
By Alexia Shurmur
LAS VEGAS Dec 22 An Oregon woman accused of
plowing her car into a crowd on the Las Vegas Strip, killing one
person and injuring dozens of others, was charged with murder on
Tuesday as investigators sought a reason for her actions.
Lakeisha N. Holloway, 24, who was arrested after the
incident on Sunday, has been charged with murder with a deadly
weapon in the death of a 32-year-old Arizona woman.
"This is a horrendous and inexcusable act that has
needlessly and tragically impacted countless lives," Clark
County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said in a statement.
"I am confident that, as the investigation unfolds, we will
be filing many more charges against Ms. Holloway," he said.
Police said Holloway had been living in the car with her
3-year-old daughter. She has also been charged with child abuse
or neglect, for having the child in the car during the incident,
and with leaving the scene of a collision, according to the
criminal complaint filed in Clark County court.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Joe Lombardo said on
Monday the incident did not appear to be a militant attack. U.S.
law enforcement agencies have been on heightened alert since a
married couple inspired by Islamic militants killed 14 people in
San Bernardino, California, earlier this month.
Police said Holloway repeatedly drove onto the sidewalk,
ramming pedestrians and street posts as bystanders pounded on
her windows and tried to pull open her car door to stop her.
The incident occurred near Planet Hollywood, where the Miss
Universe beauty pageant was being held.
Holloway was held without bail and scheduled to appear in
court on Wednesday.
Officials said Holloway had been living in the car in Las
Vegas for about a week and that she was driving with a suspended
Oregon license.
After hitting the pedestrians, she drove about a mile on a
flat tire, parked and asked a hotel employee to call police,
then surrendered, according to the police report.
Holloway told detectives that earlier on Sunday she had been
trying to sleep inside her car, but became stressed when she
kept getting run off by security guards.
Holloway's cousin LaShay Hardaway told Las Vegas television
station KSNV, "Our family is definitely praying for those
victims."
Holloway may have stopped in Las Vegas en route to Texas,
where her daughter's father lives, Sheriff Lombardo said. The
couple may have had a falling out but it was unclear what might
have "caused her to snap," he said.
The Skanner, a community website in the Pacific Northwest,
reported that in 2012, Holloway received an award from a
Portland career-mentoring nonprofit for being a role model for
high school students. The Portland Opportunities
Industrialization Center issued a statement confirming that
Holloway had taken part in a program for the center.
A U.S. Forest Service spokesman said she had worked
part-time for the agency from 2009 to 2012 while attending
community college.
Holloway and her mother were homeless during her freshman
year in high school, according to The Skanner report.
(Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis, Additional reporting by Shelby
Sebens in Portland, Ore., and Angela Moon and Melissa Fares in
New York; Editing by Gareth Jones, Sara Catania, Toni Reinhold)