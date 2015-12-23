(Adds details on Holloway's upbringing and her being held in
restricted jail unit)
By Alexia Shurmur
LAS VEGAS Dec 22 An Oregon woman accused of
plowing her car into a crowd on the Las Vegas Strip, killing one
person and injuring dozens, was charged with murder on Tuesday
as investigators sought clues to what motivated the rampage.
Lakeisha N. Holloway, 24, who was arrested after the
incident on Sunday, has been charged with one count of murder
through use of a deadly weapon in the death of a 32-year-old
Arizona woman who was in the crowd.
Holloway, due for her first court appearance on Wednesday,
was being held in a "medically restricted" jail unit set aside
for inmates requiring increased supervision, including those on
suicide watch, according to Las Vegas police spokesman Michael
Rodriguez.
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said he
expected additional charges to be brought against Holloway as
the investigation unfolds.
"This is a horrendous and inexcusable act that has
needlessly and tragically impacted countless lives," Wolfson
said in a statement.
Authorities said Holloway had been living in her car in Las
Vegas for about a week with her 3-year-old daughter and had been
driving on a suspended Oregon license.
In addition to murder, she has been charged with child abuse
or neglect, and with leaving the scene of a collision, according
to the criminal complaint filed in Clark County court.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Joe Lombardo said the
incident did not appear to be an attack motivated by extremist
ideology. U.S. law enforcement agencies have been on heightened
alert since this month's massacre in San Bernardino, California.
Police said Holloway repeatedly drove her automobile onto
the sidewalk, ramming pedestrians and street posts as bystanders
pounded on the windows and tried to pull open her car door to
stop her. According to a police report, she then drove about a
mile away on a flat tire, parked and asked a hotel employee to
call police before surrendering.
The incident occurred near Planet Hollywood, where the Miss
Universe beauty pageant was being held. Three victims remained
hospitalized in critical condition and two in serious condition,
an area hospital said.
Holloway, who is being held without bail, told detectives
she had been trying to sleep in her car earlier on Sunday but
became stressed when she kept getting chased off by security
guards, the police report said.
Holloway may have stopped in Las Vegas en route to Texas,
where her daughter's father lives, and the couple may have
quarreled, Lombardo said, adding it was otherwise unclear what
might have "caused her to snap."
In 2012, Holloway received an award from an Oregon
career-mentoring organization, the Portland Opportunities
Industrialization Center, for being a role model to high school
students.
In an online video posted three years ago by the group,
Holloway described growing up with a mother who battled alcohol
addiction and poverty, and how she was homeless during her first
year in high school. She said she ultimately "beat the odds" to
become the first member of her immediate family to graduate high
school.
"Today, I am not the same scared girl I used to be. I am a
mature young woman," she said in the video. "Being homeless and
on my own taught me how to stand on my own two feet."
Holloway worked part-time for the U.S. Forest Service from
2009 to 2012 while attending community college, the agency said.
(Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Eric M. Johnson; Additional
reporting by Shelby Sebens in Portland, Ore., and Angela Moon
and Melissa Fares in New York; Editing by Sara Catania, Toni
Reinhold and Leslie Adler)