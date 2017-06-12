June 12 Real estate investment manager LaSalle Investment Management appointed Brad Gries as head of U.S. acquisitions, effective Aug. 18.

Gries, who joins from Deutsche Asset Management, will oversee a team of 20 professionals responsible for sourcing, underwriting, and executing new investments across the United States, LaSalle Investment said.

He will be based in the Chicago global headquarters and report to LaSalle Americas Chief Executive Officer Jason Kern, the company said.

LaSalle Investment is owned by real estate company Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)