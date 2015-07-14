METALS-London copper falls as dollar firms on rate rise potential
(Adds Philippine nickel detail, updates prices)
By Melanie Burton
MELBOURNE, May 3 London copper dropped on
Wednesday from a three-week high hit the session before as the
dollar ticked higher on expectations the Federal Reserve will
signal a June rate rise later in the session.
Nickel prices also fell after Philippine lawmakers rejected
the appointment of Regina Lopez as Environment Secretary,
potentially paving the way to ease a crackdown on the country's
mines. Philip