By Marja Novak
| LJUBLJANA
LJUBLJANA Oct 17 Slovenia's largest beer maker
Pivovarna Lasko has put itself up for sale and wants
the buyer to inject at least 75 million euros ($96 million) into
the business to help cut debt.
The company will ask potential buyers to bid for at least 75
million euros of new shares, equivalent to more than one third
of its existing share capital, it said in an emailed statement
to Reuters on Friday.
It said the investor would later have to announce a full
takeover bid for the company in line with Slovenian legislation,
which requires any party that buys at least one third of a
company to make an offer for the remaining shares.
Sources close to the company said it would invite all of the
30 or so investors that had signed a non-disclosure agreement to
make an offer for the new shares by the end of October.
Lasko said trade and financial investors had expressed an
interest but declined to comment on media reports that potential
bidders could include Dutch brewer Heineken, Turkey's
Efes Pilsen, Denmark's Carlsberg and
Belgium-based AB InBev.
Lasko, which has a market capitalisation of 201 million
euros, plans to complete the capital increase by the middle of
2015 and has hired Unicredit Bank to advise on the
process.
The company posted a net profit of 7.3 million euros in the
first half of 2014 on sales of 130.5 million, while its debt
amounted to 225.7 million euros at the end of June.
About 37 percent of Lasko is in the hands of state-owned
banks and companies while the rest is owned by private
investors.
Its shares rose 2.5 percent to 23.35 euros in Friday trading
while the blue-chip SBI index gained 0.66 percent.
(1 US dollar = 0.7805 euro)
(Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Mark Potter)