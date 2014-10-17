LJUBLJANA Oct 17 Slovenia's largest beer maker Pivovarna Lasko has put itself up for sale and wants the buyer to inject at least 75 million euros ($96 million) into the business to help cut debt.

The company will ask potential buyers to bid for at least 75 million euros of new shares, equivalent to more than one third of its existing share capital, it said in an emailed statement to Reuters on Friday.

It said the investor would later have to announce a full takeover bid for the company in line with Slovenian legislation, which requires any party that buys at least one third of a company to make an offer for the remaining shares.

Sources close to the company said it would invite all of the 30 or so investors that had signed a non-disclosure agreement to make an offer for the new shares by the end of October.

Lasko said trade and financial investors had expressed an interest but declined to comment on media reports that potential bidders could include Dutch brewer Heineken, Turkey's Efes Pilsen, Denmark's Carlsberg and Belgium-based AB InBev.

Lasko, which has a market capitalisation of 201 million euros, plans to complete the capital increase by the middle of 2015 and has hired Unicredit Bank to advise on the process.

The company posted a net profit of 7.3 million euros in the first half of 2014 on sales of 130.5 million, while its debt amounted to 225.7 million euros at the end of June.

About 37 percent of Lasko is in the hands of state-owned banks and companies while the rest is owned by private investors.

Its shares rose 2.5 percent to 23.35 euros in Friday trading while the blue-chip SBI index gained 0.66 percent.

