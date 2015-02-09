BRIEF-Home Capital says financial statements for Q1 prepared on going concern basis
* Home Capital provides business update and reports first quarter 2017 results
TOKYO Feb 9 LaSalle Investment Management, a property investment manager, said on Monday a fund arranged by the manager bought an office and retail complex for an undisclosed price.
The property, known as Meguro Gajoen, was purchased last year by a Japanese developer Mori Trust Co for about 130 billion yen ($1.1 billion) in one of Japan's largest deals in the year. The seller was a U.S. investment fund Lone Star.
The property in west-central Tokyo includes two office buildings and houses the headquarters of Amazon.com Inc's Japan operations. It also includes a lavish wedding hall that was built in the 1930s as a restaurant and bathhouse.
Lasalle, part of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, a global property services firm, said a sovereign wealth fund had injected money in this fund. LaSalle Investment spokeswoman in Tokyo declined to name the fund. ($1 = 118.6900 yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Anand Basu)
May 11 Wells Fargo & Co, the largest U.S. mortgage lender, is hoping this year to sell bonds backed by mortgages without government guarantees for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis, the head of the bank's consumer lending division said on Thursday.