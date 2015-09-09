Sept 8 A British Airways plane caught fire at an
airport in Las Vegas on Tuesday, but the flames were
extinguished and just two people among the 159 passengers and 13
crew onboard suffered minor injuries, McCarran International
Airport said on Twitter.
Pictures from the scene showed flight 2276, bound for London
Gatwick, engulfed in flames and thick black smoke after an
aborted takeoff. McCarran International said the fire had been
put out, and that flight operations continue on its three other
runways. It said two people were transported with minor
injuries.
(Reporting by Daniel Wallis in Denver; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)