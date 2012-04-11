MACAU, April 11 U.S. billionaire Sheldon Adelson said on Wednesday that he plans to spend $35 billion on a mini-Las Vegas strip in Spain, where he is courting the country's two top urban areas, Barcelona and Madrid, with plans for a casino complex.

Las Vegas Sands Corp Chairman and Chief Executive Adelson also said he was looking to build in Japan, Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam.

Adelson was speaking at a press conference ahead of the opening of his new $4 billion casino property in Macau, the world's largest casino destination.

Las Vegas Sands said in February that it was studying an investment of as much as 15 billion euros ($20 billion) over 10 years in a casino complex in Spain, which would include 36,000 hotel beds, 18,000 slot machines and three golf courses.

Under its $31 billion Macau unit Sands China Ltd, the group already has two casinos open in the former Portuguese colony.