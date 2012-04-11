MACAU, April 11 U.S. billionaire Sheldon Adelson
said on Wednesday that he plans to spend $35 billion on a
mini-Las Vegas strip in Spain, where he is courting the
country's two top urban areas, Barcelona and Madrid, with plans
for a casino complex.
Las Vegas Sands Corp Chairman and Chief Executive
Adelson also said he was looking to build in Japan, Korea,
Taiwan and Vietnam.
Adelson was speaking at a press conference ahead of the
opening of his new $4 billion casino property in Macau, the
world's largest casino destination.
Las Vegas Sands said in February that it was studying an
investment of as much as 15 billion euros ($20 billion) over 10
years in a casino complex in Spain, which would include 36,000
hotel beds, 18,000 slot machines and three golf courses.
Under its $31 billion Macau unit Sands China Ltd,
the group already has two casinos open in the former Portuguese
colony.