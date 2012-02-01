* Q4 adj EPS $0.57 in line
* Q4 rev up 26.3 percent at $2.54 bln vs est $2.47 bln
* Shares down 2 pct in extended trade
Feb 1 Las Vegas Sands Corp's , the
casino operator run by billionaire Sheldon Adelson, reported an
in-line quarterly income, helped by strong revenue from Asia,
particularly Macau.
Fourth-quarter net income was $320.1 million, or 39 cents a
share, compared with $273 million, or 34 cents a share, last
year.
Excluding items, the company earned 57 cents a share.
Sands, which derives most of its income from its Venetian
Macau, Sands Macau and Marina Bay Sands casinos, posted a 26.3
percent jump in revenue to $2.54 billion.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 57 cents a
share on revenue of $2.47 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company's shares were down two percent in after the bell
trading. They had closed at $50.18 on the New York Stock
Exchange.