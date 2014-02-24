* CEO Adelson said would spend $10 bln but rather invest $7
bln
* Adelson "wouldn't be happy" with equity partners, but not
ruling out possibility
* CLSA estimates Japan gaming market could reach $40 bln a
year
By Nathan Layne
TOKYO, Feb 24 Las Vegas Sands Corp Chief
Executive Sheldon Adelson said on Monday his company was willing
to spend "whatever it takes" to set up a casino project in
Japan, one of the largest untapped gaming markets in the world.
Las Vegas Sands is considered a strong candidate to win a
license in Japan, should the country open its market to casino
gambling, in large part due to the success of its resort in
Singapore which has served as a model for Japanese lawmakers.
But with every major global operator targeting Japan,
competition is sure to be fierce. U.S.-based MGM Resorts
International, Malaysia's Genting Bhd and
Macau casino venture Melco Crown Entertainment are
among those also pushing hard for a crack at the market.
"Would I put in $10 billion? Yes," Adelson said at a media
briefing during an investor seminar in Tokyo. "Would I rather do
it at 7? Yes."
Broker CLSA estimates Japan could generate $40 billion in
gaming revenues a year, assuming two large integrated resorts
are set up in Tokyo and Osaka and 10 smaller sites open across
the country in places such as the northern island of Hokkaido
and Okinawa to the south.
That would make Japan Asia's second-largest market for
gambling after Macau, which the brokerage said is set to rake in
$51 billion this year.
GOING IT ALONE?
Slot machine and game makers Sega Sammy Holdings
and Konami Corp and broadcaster Fuji Media Holdings
are among the Japanese companies that have shown an
interest in the casino business.
When asked if he would take on Japanese companies as equity
partners, Adelson said he "wouldn't be that happy" but he did
not rule out the prospect.
He touted his company's industry-leading market
capitalization of $66 billion and said Las Vegas Sands didn't
need to bring in others to share the burden of investment.
"These people can't keep up. But I'm not ruling it out. I'm
keeping my mind open to see whether or not a fair and reasonable
partnership deal can be worked out," he said.
A group of Japanese lawmakers submitted an initial
promotional bill to parliament in December to legalise gambling,
with expectations that it will be debated around May. If that
passes, the proposal will go into a second bill with concrete
regulations, which proponents hope can be passed in 2016.
If this two-step legislation process goes smoothly, casino
backers say the first resort could be opened in time for the
Tokyo Olympics in 2020.