HONG KONG, June 1 Sands China Ltd, the
Macau casino company controlled by U.S. billionaire and
prominent Republican donor Sheldon Adelson, said it has settled
with a former chief executive, bringing an end to a near
six-year legal battle.
Steve Jacobs, who led Sands' Macau operations from 2009 to
2010, sued Sands' parent Las Vegas Sands Corp in 2010
for breach of contract and wrongful termination, claiming he was
fired in retaliation for complaining about its activities.
In a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange on
Wednesday, Sands said a comprehensive and confidential
settlement had been reached in which Jacobs dismissed all
claims.
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)