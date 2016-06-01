* Macau unit says parent reached confidential settlement
* Brings end to near six-year legal battle
* Ex-CEO had accused Adelson of ordering secret probes
* Adelson denied former CEO allegations as fabrications
By Farah Master
HONG KONG, June 1 Sands China Ltd, the
Macau casino company controlled by U.S. billionaire and
prominent Republican donor Sheldon Adelson, said its parent Las
Vegas Sands Corp has settled a lawsuit filed by a former
chief executive, bringing an end to a near six-year legal
battle.
Steve Jacobs, who led Sands' Macau operations from 2009 to
2010, had sued Las Vegas Sands in 2010 for breach of contract
and wrongful termination, claiming he was fired in retaliation
for complaining about its activities in the world's biggest
gambling hub.
In a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Wednesday,
Sands China, Macau's largest casino operator by market value,
said a comprehensive and confidential settlement had been
reached in which Jacobs dropped all claims.
The Wall Street Journal reported Las Vegas Sands was to pay
over $75 million to settle the suit, citing a person familiar
with the matter. Ron Reese, a Sands' spokesman in Las Vegas,
said he would not confirm the amount, nor provide settlement
details.
Adelson, 82, is worth $26.4 billion according to Forbes. The
originator of Vegas-style casinos in the former Portuguese
colony, his fortune has dwindled by more than $10 billion since
2014 as gambling revenue in Macau plunged after Beijing moved to
crack down on graft.
The settlement comes after Las Vegas Sands in April paid a
$9 million fine to end a U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission's probe into whether it violated U.S. federal
anti-bribery laws.
"The company took a pragmatic approach in solving the case,"
said Richard Huang, a Hong Kong-based analyst at Nomura. "That
is the same approach that the company took in handling the SEC
investigation."
Jacobs had accused Adelson of questionable activities,
including instructing him to secretly investigate senior Macau
officials.
In testimony in a Las Vegas court last year, Adelson denied
those accusations, saying Jacobs had fabricated the allegations.
Las Vegas Sands had launched a motion in January to remove a
judge from overseeing the Jacobs case, alleging doubts about her
impartiality.
Las Vegas Sands still faces separate lawsuits in Nevada and
Macau regarding how the company obtained its Macau casino
license.
A U.S. watchdog last year asked two federal oversight
agencies to investigate whether any money donated by Adelson to
political campaigns was illegally laundered in foreign casinos.
Sands has dismissed the request as a "politically motivated
attack". A strong supporter of Israel, Adelson is widely
expected to be the top Republican donor in the 2016 presidential
election.
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Kenneth
Maxwell)