By Tracy Rucinski
| MADRID, June 26
MADRID, June 26 Las Vegas Sands will
reveal in September which of Spain's two largest cities,
Barcelona or Madrid, it will choose for its massive EuroVegas
casino and resort project, t he U.S. company's chief operating
officer said on Tuesday.
Spain's two rival cities are vying for a planned 12-hotel,
six-casino complex that could create a quarter of a million jobs
in the country where unemployment tops 24 percent.
A decision on the location was expected in June or July but
has been delayed because both Madrid and Barcelona have proposed
new possible sites.
"What it's going to come down to is really what's the best
location for what we want to do with this project," COO Michael
Leven said at a news conference in Madrid, noting that both
cities had notable strengths.
Leven and the company's board were in the coastal city of
Barcelona on Monday, where they visited plots offered by the
regional Catalan government for the project and enjoyed a dinner
made by world-known Catalan chef Ferran Adria.
The entourage visited Madrid on Tuesday to see various sites
around the capital before dining at the Prado Museum.
The Spanish government, which formally requested a European
Union rescue for its banks on Monday, is keen for a project that
could create employment that the recession-hit economy
desperately needs.
Business magnate Sheldon Adelson, the chief executive and
driving force behind Las Vegas Sands, chose Spain for his
European dream project because of its weather and strong tourism
and job potential, Leven said, and is undeterred by the
deepening economic crisis.
"My personal belief is that the crisis will end at some
point, while this project will go on for many years. Our company
expects to take advantage of an opportunity that we may not have
again because of this situation," Leven said.
The company has already initiated talks with some 30 to 40
U.S., Asian and European banks, including Spanish ones, to
finance the first phase of the project to build 6,000 rooms at a
cost of $6 billion to $8 billion, of which Las Vegas Sands has
pledged to contribute a third.
On potential tax breaks and relaxed smoking rules the firm
has been reported to be seeking, Leven said: "There are numerous
discussions with the government to modify rules, but we're
talking about rules that could be modified for others in a
similar situation."