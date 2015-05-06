LAS VEGAS May 5 Las Vegas Sands Chief Executive Sheldon Adelson denied accusations of wrongdoing in China's casino center of Macau on Tuesday, telling a Las Vegas court that the former head of Sands China had fabricated allegations in a wrongful termination lawsuit.

The Las Vegas court is deciding whether it has jurisdiction to hear the case by Steve Jacobs, the former head of Sands China, in which Las Vegas Sands has a controlling stake.

Adelson is a billionaire and major Republican donor who helped engineer Las Vegas casinos' expansion into Macau.

Jacobs said he was unfairly fired, and he accused Adelson of questionable activities, including instructing him to secretly investigate senior Macau officials to find negative information to exert "leverage" and thwart unwanted government regulations.

Adelson over several days of testimony denied those allegations and said Jacobs had fabricated them.

"He's extremely clever, and I think he's so clever and cunning he should be a fictional book writer," Adelson said on Tuesday.

