SANTIAGO May 18 LATAM Airlines Group SA
said on Saturday it will resume flights to, from and
within Argentina by 1530 GMT after state company Intercargo
unilaterally decided on Friday to stop providing services to the
carrier.
Argentine state company Intercargo manages services for the
loading and unloading of luggage on airplanes, the
transportation of passengers on buses to terminals, and provides
the jet bridge services that connect aircraft to the airport,
allowing passengers to embark and disembark.
LATAM Airlines, the region's largest carrier, said in a
statement that it has "dispatched additional flights to
transport passengers whose travel was affected yesterday
(Friday) and today (Saturday)."
Intercargo said on Friday that the tariffs in the current
contract with LATAM Airlines should be raised to comply with new
government rules.
In a statement, published by Argentine state news agency
Telam, Intercargo said LATAM "doesn't want to pay more than what
was agreed initially" and said it is owed a debt of nearly 40
million Argentine pesos ($7.6 million).
The Chile-based airline has domestic operations in
Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.