SANTIAGO May 10 LATAM Airlines will increase
seats on flights between Chile and North America and Europe, and
add a new route to North America, it said on Wednesday, as it
seeks to win regulatory approval for a deal with IAG's British
Airways and Iberia and American Airlines Group.
The carriers, all members of the Oneworld Alliance, signed a
deal in January 2016 to coordinate flight schedules and prices.
Brazil, Uruguay and Colombia have already approved the deal,
with some restrictions to ensure passenger choice in Latin
America. Chile's competition tribunal is expected to rule on the
deal in coming weeks.
LATAM Airlines also said it would also take steps to
maintain competition on flights between Santiago and Madrid and
Miami.
"These commitments are more than sufficient and resolve
completely the competition risks," LATAM said in a statement.
In November, Chile's anti-competition regulator raised
concerns, saying that the operation could increase fares and
affect route availability.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Richard Chang)