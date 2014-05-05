BRIEF-HP declares a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share
* HP Inc - Declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock.
SANTIAGO May 5 Latin American's largest carrier, LATAM Airlines Group, said on Monday it plans to invest $12.2 billion through 2020 on 166 new planes.
LATAM, which was created via a tie-up of Chile's LAN and Brazil's TAM in 2012, will add Boeing 787s and Airbus A320s and A350s, among others, to its fleet. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
SYDNEY, Jan 24 Australia and East Timor said on Tuesday they aim to reach an agreement on a maritime border by the end of September, which would end a decade-old row between the two nations that has stalled a $40 billion offshore gas project.
CALGARY, Alberta/TORONTO, Jan 23 A pipeline in the western Canadian province of Saskatchewan has leaked 200,000 liters (52,834 gallons) of oil in an aboriginal community, the provincial government said on Monday.