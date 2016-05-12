SANTIAGO May 12 LATAM Airlines , Latin America's largest airline, said on Thursday it remained cautious on its demand outlook, given regional volatility.

"We had a strong first quarter but we are preferring to remain very conservative and cautious in terms of our expected outlook for demand in the region for the coming quarter," a company executive said on a conference call with investors.

