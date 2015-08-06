SAO PAULO/SANTIAGO Aug 6 LATAM Airlines Group
SA, Latin America's largest carrier, announced on
Thursday the unification of its LAN and TAM brands into a single
corporate identity to be known as LATAM.
The rebranding comes three years after the Santiago-based
company, formerly known as LAN Airlines SA, merged with Brazil's
TAM to create the region's largest airline.
The unified brand will begin to be physically visible on
planes and other areas from next year and the whole process will
take around three years to complete, the company said in a
statement.
The move to create a unified, global brand instead of two
strong domestic brands underscores a growing industry focus on
international tourism to offset more meager domestic demand in
the region.
LATAM's Brazilian division TAM announced last month
that it would reduce domestic capacity by 8-10 percent and rival
carrier Gol Linhas Aereas SA said it would reduce
frequencies by 1.6 percent in the second half of the year.
The company also has LAN subsidiaries in Peru, Argentina,
Colombia and Ecuador, which will be folded into the LATAM brand.
