(Adds comments on Brazil domestic, Argentina, context)
By Rosalba O'Brien
SANTIAGO Aug 12 LATAM Airlines
, Latin America's largest carrier, said on Friday it had
seen "timid" signs of a recovery in its key Brazilian market in
recent weeks, although it underlined that it retained a cautious
outlook.
"With respect to international (routes), we are still seeing
weakness in Brazil, though in recent weeks the trend is starting
to change," said Roberto Alvo, the airline's vice president of
planning and network, on a conference call with investors on
Friday following the release of the company's first-half
results.
"But it is still a long way to go to get back to pre-crisis
levels," he added.
LATAM Airlines was formed in the merger of Chile's LAN and
Brazil's TAM in 2012, but has so far failed to live up to its
promise, posting repeated losses as South America's
commodities-dependent economies have floundered. In particular,
it has said that any recovery is dependent on a rebound in
recession-hit Brazil.
LATAM's hard-hit domestic Brazil market was seeing "more or
less the same" signs of recovery as international, said TAM
President Claudia Sender. She cautioned that it was "a very
timid reaction" and too early to call a trend.
On Thursday, LATAM posted a $92 million second-quarter net
loss, wider than the market had expected, and said macroeconomic
conditions remained challenging.
Most economists expect the Brazilian economy to begin
recovering in the second half of 2016, and recent indicators
point to the worst of the recession as being over.
Yields should improve in coming quarters, though at levels
still likely below last year, the company said on Friday's call.
Significant opportunities for growth were seen in Chile and the
relatively buoyant Peru, and to a lesser extent in Argentina, it
said.
"Today the market (in Argentina) is relatively healthy, but
the economic situation there makes us cautious on the outcome,"
Alvo said.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien, editing by G Crosse)