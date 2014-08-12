SANTIAGO Aug 12 LATAM Airlines Group SA
, Latin America's largest carrier, on Tuesday
posted a $58.9 million net loss for the second quarter due to a
weaker local currencies and softer demand due to the World Cup
in Brazil.
That compares to a net loss of $329.8 million in the second
quarter of 2013.
The company, formed in 2012 from the tie-up of Chilean
flagship LAN and Brazilian airline TAM, has been cutting
capacity on Brazilian routes and deleveraging to try to shore up
its margins and debt rating.
LATAM Airlines cut its margin forecast for 2014 last month,
blaming the soccer World Cup in Brazil in June and July for
hitting business and tourist travel, and saying that weakening
Latin American economic growth and currency headwinds were also
a factor.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by David Gregorio)