SANTIAGO Aug 11 LATAM Airlines , Latin America's largest airline, reported a net loss in the second quarter of $92 million, wider both than expected and compared to the same period a year ago.

The airline has racked up repeated losses since it was formed in the 2012 merger of Chile's LAN and Brazil's TAM, hamstrung by Brazil's economic problems and negative currency effects. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Chris Reese)