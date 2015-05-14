(Adds detail on results, background)
SANTIAGO May 14 LATAM Airlines, Latin America's
largest airline, posted a surprise net loss in the first quarter
due to a weaker Brazilian real, but said operational results and
margins had strongly improved.
The net loss of just under $40 million in the three months
to end-March 2015, which was similar to the $41 million it lost
in the same period a year ago, compared to forecasts for a $42
million profit, according to a Reuters poll.
Hurt by a weak regional economy, LATAM has
struggled to match up to expectations since it was created in a
tie-up between Chile's former investor darling LAN and Brazil's
TAM in 2012.
It has been particularly affected by a slowdown in regional
giant Brazil, which is headed towards recession this year.
"The company has mitigated its exchange rate losses through
a continual reduction of its exposure to the Brazilian real on
TAM's balance sheet," said LATAM, alongside its results on
Thursday evening.
Operational results were more positive, however.
On an operational basis, the airline reported a profit of
$227 million, around double for the same period a year ago, with
the recent fall in the price of oil and cost cuts boosting
margins to 8.1 percent from 3.5 percent in 2014.
The airline has been cutting flights to improve capacity and
shore up margins.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Grant McCool, Bernard
Orr)