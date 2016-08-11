(Adds forecasts, further figures, comments)
By Felipe Iturrieta
SANTIAGO Aug 11 LATAM Airlines
, Latin America's largest airline, reported a
wider-than-forecast net loss in the second quarter of $92
million, as it struggles to overcome tough economic conditions
in its key markets.
Analysts had expected a $20 million loss, according to a
Reuters forecast. The airline made a loss of $50 million in the
same period a year ago, a quarter that is traditionally weak for
seasonal reasons.
Sales for the second three months of 2016 were $2.1 billion,
down from $2.4 billion a year ago. In the first six months, the
airline made a $10 million profit.
LATAM has racked up repeated losses since it was formed in
the 2012 merger of Chile's LAN and Brazil's TAM, hamstrung by
Brazil's economic problems and negative currency effects.
It has said that any recovery in its bottom line will depend
on a turnaround in Brazil, currently mired in deep recession.
The macroeconomic environment remained "challenging", the
company said on Thursday.
"There is a pressure on tariffs, that is impacting results,"
said investor relations manager Gisela Escobar at a
post-earnings presentation.
"We have seen more competition on international routes in
recent months."
LATAM has continued to cut capacity out of and within
Brazil, shifting towards more stable and lucrative international
routes, and building up Lima as a hub.
Acknowledging that results "had not fully met our
expectations", the company said it was looking to increase
innovation and "ancillary revenues" and cut costs in order to
make domestic operations sustainable in the long-term.
The airline maintained its margin guidance of 4.5 percent to
6.5 percent for 2016, and said previously announced fleet
reductions were proceeding in line with plans.
(Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Rosalba O'Brien;
Editing by Chris Reese, Bernard Orr)