SANTIAGO, March 17 LATAM Airlines,
Latin America's largest airline, reported on Tuesday a net loss
of $109.8 million for the full-year 2014, mostly due to the
depreciation of the Brazilian real and provisions related to
fleet restructuring plans.
The carrier beat market expectations of a net loss of $164
million, according to a Reuters survey. In 2013, the company
posted a net loss of $281.1 million.
Quarterly net income improved to $98.3 million in the
October to December period, compared with a net loss of $46.1
million in the fourth quarter of the previous year.
The market is still waiting for LATAM Airlines to fulfill
the promise of its 2012 merger, when it was formed in a tie-up
between Chile's LAN and Brazil's TAM to create a regional giant
that could ward off potential competition from U.S. airlines.
LATAM Airlines said it expects to improve profitability and
forecast operating margins for full-year 2015 to be in the range
of 6 percent to 8 percent.
It added total passenger ASK growth, or available seat
kilometer, to be between 2 percent and 4 percent in 2015.
The carrier expects to spend $5.2 billion between 2014 and
2016 to upgrade its fleet.
