SANTIAGO May 11 LATAM Airlines
, Latin America's largest airline, reported a swing to
profit in the first quarter, broadly in line with expectations,
as fuel costs fell and Latin American currencies stabilized.
The company, which was formed in the 2012 merger of Chile's
LAN and Brazil's TAM, said net income was $102 million in the
three months to end-March.
That compared to a Reuters forecast for a profit of $97
million. It made a loss of $40 million in the same period last
year.
Revenue fell to $2.3 billion from $2.8 billion a year ago.
The airline has struggled to fulfill the hopes behind its
merger, held back by tough economic conditions and weakening
currencies in the region.
It has reported a full-year loss for the last four years in
a row, and has said that its future recovery will be pinned to
that of its key Brazilian market, which is mired in a deep
recession and a political crisis with the impeachment of
President Dilma Rousseff looming.
"We continue seeing a very challenging scenario in Brazil,"
said head of investor relations Gisela Escobar at a presentation
to reporters. "As well as all the volatility that the political
process is generating, business demand is not improving."
The company said that it was accelerating capacity cuts in
the Brazilian domestic market, aiming to shrink capacity as much
as 12 percent in 2016, from a prior forecast of 8 to 10 percent.
It also announced further fleet restructuring. Last quarter
it had said that it wanted to reduce three-year fleet purchase
commitments by almost $3 billion.
"Now, having done that, we are evaluating and negotiating
further opportunities to reduce our total fleet assets by
another $2 billion to $3 billion," the company said.
Planemakers have said they are accommodating struggling
South American airline customers by allowing delays and shifting
stock to clients in stronger economies.
