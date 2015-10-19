SANTIAGO Oct 19 LATAM Airlines, Latin America's
largest airline, announced a swathe of new international routes
on Monday, as it bolstered its hub in the Peruvian capital and
promised a transatlantic route to Africa.
Santiago-based LATAM , which was formed in
2012 in a tie-up between Chile's LAN and Brazil's TAM, has been
cutting back on capacity in the struggling domestic Brazilian
market, where recession and currency headwinds have hurt its
earnings.
But it has persisted in enhancing international long-haul
and regional connections.
From mid-2016 its hub in Lima would carry a new route to
Washington DC, while in December 2015 it will begin flights from
Lima to Uruguayan capital Montevideo and mining center
Antofagasta in Chile, the company said in a statement.
It said it was also waiting regulatory approval to begin
flying from Sao Paulo in Brazil to Johannesburg in South Africa
in 2016, which would make it the only Latin American airline to
connect the two continents.
South-south flights are relatively rare, with South African
Airways and Ethiopian Airlines among the few
airlines directly connecting Africa and South America.
LATAM also said it would adjust a number of Brazilian routes
"to give priority to the most promising destinations in light of
the economic scenario in the country." That would include
cancelling its Belo Horizonte-Miami route and some changes in
frequencies elsewhere, it added.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Christian Plumb)