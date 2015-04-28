SANTIAGO, April 28 LATAM Airlines Group SA,
Latin America's biggest carrier, said on Tuesday it would not
participate in the privatization of Portuguese flag-carrier TAP
under current market conditions.
The Brazilian government has been encouraging its airlines
to take part in the TAP sale to strengthen tourist ties with
Portugal.
However, LATAM - formed in 2012 with the
merger of Chile's LAN and Brazil's TAM - thinks now is not the
right time, Chairman Mauricio Amaro told journalists following
the company's annual general meeting in Santiago.
"Things change, but under current market conditions and what
we know of the TAP privatization, today I would say that LATAM
will not participate in this privatization," he said.
Companies interested in Portugal's sale of a 66 percent
stake in TAP have until May 15 to present proposals.
(Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta, Writing by Rosalba O'Brien.
Editing by Andre Grenon)