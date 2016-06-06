By Jeffrey Dastin and Brad Haynes
Panama-based Avianca Holdings SA and its Brazilian
cousin show that Latin America retains an attraction for foreign
carriers, even in the midst of a regional economic slump, as
local currencies nosedive.
For foreign buyers flush with U.S. dollars, Avianca offers a
solid foothold on a continent with just a handful of major
players and plenty of untapped potential for leisure and
business travelers in a region where many still travel long
distances by car and bus.
United Continental Holdings Inc and Delta Air Lines
Inc are vying with China's HNA Group for a chance to buy
into Bolivian-born entrepreneur German Efromovich's operations
spanning from Havana to Rio de Janeiro, sources told Reuters on
Friday.
A string of quarterly losses from the region's carriers,
including three in the past year from Avianca, have not deterred
U.S. airlines, which are cashing in on low fuel costs, strong
demand and rising revenue from checked bags and other services,
but are running out of room to grow domestically.
The strong dollar squeezing the profitability of South
American airlines makes them relatively cheap targets for
foreign rivals playing catch-up on the continent, and looking to
position themselves for an upturn.
"The market will come back up," said Joel Chusid, U.S.
executive director for China's Hainan Airlines Co Ltd
, speaking as an aviation industry veteran without
any knowledge of parent company HNA's plans. "The people are
still there."
PLAYING CATCH-UP
United and Delta have shown they are eager to close the gap
with American Airlines Group Inc, whose Latin American
market share is bigger than both of theirs combined, according
to figures from Euromonitor. American also enjoys a codesharing
agreement with LATAM Airlines Group SA, the region's
biggest carrier.
"By providing the greatest network ubiquity and connectivity
between any points, you put yourself up to be the best choice"
for large corporate buyers, said aviation industry consultant
Robert Mann.
That could reap dividends as Latin American economies return
to growth, and as more people in the region choose to fly rather
than drive or take a bus, said travel industry analyst Henry
Harteveldt.
U.S. airlines' dollars are going further, as Latin American
currencies have lost as much as 40 percent against the greenback
in the past two years with the end of the global commodity boom.
The sharp depreciations have left local airlines struggling
to cover foreign debts and dollar-denominated aircraft leases
with domestic revenues, especially as demand retreats in the
region.
"It's been a complicated time, not just for Avianca but for
the sector generally because of the increase in the value of the
dollar," said Omar Suarez, analyst at Bogota brokerage Alianza,
highlighting the struggle to pay foreign debts with local
revenue.
STARVED FOR CASH
A painful debt restructuring at Brazilian airline Gol Linhas
Aereas Inteligentes SA highlights the challenge.
After losing 7.6 billion reais ($2.16 billion) in four years,
Gol approached bondholders this year to propose a debt swap
implying losses of up to 70 percent on their investments.
Gol extended the deadline on the deal this week to June 8
after creditors tendered just 17 percent of the $780 million in
outstanding debt covered by the offer.
Delta bought 9.5 percent of Gol and has denied press reports
that it would increase its stake if the Brazilian government
does away with domestic ownership requirements, as expected.
Brazilian rival Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA tried for
nearly three years to float its shares before finally accepting
$450 million from HNA Group in November for a 23.7 percent
equity stake. Azul also took a $100 million investment from
United and signed a codesharing agreement with the carrier.
Avianca Brasil, which Efromovich runs separately from his
Panama-listed group to get around Brazil's foreign ownership
restrictions, has been even more aggressive than its cash-hungry
competition. The Brazilian carrier expanded capacity 15 percent
through April this year while rivals cut routes and sent
aircraft overseas.
Avianca Brasil's CEO Jose Efromovich, German's brother, said
on Saturday in Zurich that the carrier was "open for
opportunities."
Avianca Holdings, which operates flights in Colombia, Peru,
Ecuador, Central America and the Caribbean, turned more cautious
in March, delaying shipments for 130 planes it had ordered as it
cut $1.4 billion of investments over the next 30 months.
Panama-based Avianca late on Friday denied that it was
negotiating with companies and said it has signed no agreements
but acknowledged that it was exploring "long-term strategic
associations" with the help of an investment bank.
