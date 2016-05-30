(Adds comment from Aerolineas Argentinas)
By Rosalba O'Brien
SANTIAGO May 30 LATAM Airlines on
Monday became the latest carrier to suspend its operations in
Venezuela, blaming "the current complex economic scenario in the
region."
International airlines have struggled for years to
repatriate revenue held in Venezuela's local bolivar currency,
as the cash-strapped government failed to convert it to hard
currency amid tight exchange controls.
The government is holding about $3.8 billion in airline
funds belonging to 24 carriers, according to the International
Air Transport Association industry group.
Many airlines now require passengers to pay fares in hard
currency, but a deep recession and rocketing inflation has put
foreign travel out of many Venezuelans' reach.
"LATAM Airlines will suspend temporarily and for an
undefined time its operations to Caracas airport," the
Chile-based company said in a statement.
Flights between Sao Paulo and Caracas will stop at the end
of May, and those from Santiago and Lima will end in July, said
the company, which is Latin America's largest airline. It said
it would work to restart operations "as soon as conditions
permitted."
A LATAM Airlines spokesman said it had around $3 million
tied up in Venezuela.
Over the weekend, Germany's Deutsche Lufthansa AG
also said it was halting Caracas-bound operations and was owed
more than $100 million in ticket revenue.
Aerolineas Argentinas, which has already cut frequencies
from Buenos Aires to twice weekly from seven times, said Monday:
"We are monitoring the situation around this route closely."
Many carriers have reduced their flights to Venezuela over
the last couple of years. Alitalia, Air Canada and Gol
have suspended all operations there.
American Airlines reinstated a route to New York in
December but axed it again just three months later due to low
demand. It still flies to Miami.
Others still operating include Air France, United
and Iberia, which all said on Monday that they
were maintaining their Caracas schedules.
International Air Transport Association Chief Executive
Officer Tony Tyler warned in March that the few remaining
airlines still operating in Venezuela "may throw in the towel".
Economic woes in the region have been spurring LATAM
Airlines to shift flights away from struggling areas like Brazil
and Venezuela toward places like still-growing Peru.
The company had already reduced flights to Caracas, and a
spokesman said the just-suspended routes made up less than 1
percent of its overall operations.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien in Santiago, Additional reporting
by Girish Gupta in Caracas and Victoria Bryan in Frankfurt;
Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Alan Crosby)