By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, June 2 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary
issuance activity in the LatAm market on Thursday:
Number of deals priced: 1
Total issuance: JPY8bn
BLADEX
Panama-based trade bank Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio
Exterior, SA (Bladex), has announced a three-year Japanese
Pro-bond.Pro-bonds are easier to issue than Samurai bonds
because foreign issuers can sell them off existing debt
programmes as long as they first register them with the Tokyo
Stock exchange.
The bonds, rated Baa2, come off its EUR2.25bn EMTN programme.
MUMSS and Mizuho are joint lead managers.
IPTs 0.45%-0.47% earlier this week
GUIDANCE: 3-year bond at 0.46%
PRICED: JPY8bn 3-year: 100; 046%C - Final maturity June 10
2019
PIPELINE:
Argentina's Province of Cordoba has set initial price
thoughts of mid 7% on a benchmark USD five-year bond ahead of
expected pricing on Friday.
Proceeds from the senior unsecured bond are being used to
fund a tender of 12.375% notes due 2017 as well as finance
infrastructure projects. The 144A/Reg S transaction is expected
to be rated B3/B- by Moody's and S&P. Bookrunners are JP Morgan
and Morgan Stanley.
Mexican real estate investment trust Fibra Uno will start
roadshows next week as it seeks to market a potential US dollar
144A/Reg S bond.
The borrower will be in London and Los Angeles on June 6 and
in Boston and New York on June 7. BBVA, Deutsche Bank, Goldman
Sachs and Santander have been mandated as leads. Ratings are
Baa2/BBB by Moody's and Fitch.
Argentina's Cablevision SA is on the road this week to
market an up to US$500m bond sale through leads Deutsche Bank,
Itau and JP Morgan.
It will head to New York and Boston on Friday. Next week it
is in London on June 6 and back to New York on June 7.
Expected ratings are B3/B+. Proceeds to refinance existing
debt and for general corporate purposes, according to Moody's.
The pay TV and internet service provider is majority-owned by
media conglomerate Grupo Clarin.
Brazilian pulp and paper company Eldorado has mandated Bank
of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, BB Securities and
Santander to market a USD 144/Reg S bond to international
investors.
The borrower will be in Switzerland on Friday and then head
to Los Angeles on June 6, New York on June 7 and Boston on June
8
Goldman Sachs is on the road marketing a US$500m financing
package for Colombian road project Costera.
The borrower is looking at dollar bonds as well as
inflation-linked peso bonds and loans, according to Fitch, which
assigned a BBB- rating to the notes.
(Reporting by Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc
Carnegie)