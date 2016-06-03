* Province of Cordoba prints US$725m five-year bond
* Mexico starts marketing Samurai deal
* Fitch downgrades QGOG to B+ w/neg outlook
By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, June 3 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary
issuance activity in the LatAm market on Friday:
Number of deals priced: 1
Total issuance: US$725m
PROVINCE OF CORDOBA
Argentina's Province of Cordoba is out with a benchmark USD
five-year bond ahead of expected pricing on Friday. Proceeds
from the senior unsecured bond are being used to fund a tender
of 12.375% notes due 2017 as well as finance infrastructure
projects. The 144A/RegS transaction is expected to be rated
B3/B- by Moody's and S&P. Bookrunners are JP Morgan and Morgan
Stanley.
IPTs mid 7%
GUIDANCE: Five-year USD bond at 7.25% area
LAUNCH: US$725m five-year at 7.125%
PRICED: US$725m 7.125% five-year (06/10/2021) at 100, 7.125%
yld. Settle 06/10/2016, First Pay 12/10/2016. MWC +50bp.
PIPELINE:
The Government of the United Mexican States (A3/BBB+/BBB+)
has begun marketing three and five-year Samurai bonds at
0.40%-0.50% and 0.70%-0.80% respectively. Daiwa, Mitsubishi UFJ
Morgan Stanley and Nomura are joint lead managers.
The transaction is expected to price as early as next
Thursday. Mexico's last Samurai was a ¥60bn (US$592m) print in
July 2014 that included its first 20-year tranche.
Mexican real estate investment trust Fibra Uno will start
roadshows next week as it seeks to market a potential US dollar
144A/Reg S bond.
The borrower will be in London and Los Angeles on June 6 and
in Boston and New York on June 7. BBVA, Deutsche Bank, Goldman
Sachs and Santander have been mandated as leads. Ratings are
Baa2/BBB by Moody's and Fitch.
Argentina's Cablevision SA is on the road to market an up to
US$500m bond sale through leads Deutsche Bank, Itau and JP
Morgan.
It was to be in New York and Boston on Friday. Next week it
is in London on June 6 and back to New York on June 7.
Expected ratings are B3/B+. Proceeds to refinance existing
debt and for general corporate purposes, according to Moody's.
The pay TV and internet service provider is majority-owned by
media conglomerate Grupo Clarin.
Brazilian pulp and paper company Eldorado has mandated Bank
of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, BB Securities and
Santander to market a USD 144/Reg S bond to international
investors.
The borrower was to be in Switzerland on Friday and then
head to Los Angeles on June 6, New York on June 7 and Boston on
June 8
Goldman Sachs is on the road marketing a US$500m financing
package for Colombian road project Costera.
The borrower is looking at dollar bonds as well as
inflation-linked peso bonds and loans, according to Fitch, which
assigned a BBB- rating to the notes.
(Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Marc Carnegie)