* Peru will see post-election confidence boost: Moody's * Oi bonds drop after CEO quits amid debt talks * Celulosa Argentina eyes up to US$250m bond By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby NEW YORK, June 13 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Monday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 6/10 6/9 6/8 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 502 496 488 6 31 - - BARBADOS 652 643 640 9 1 48 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 358 350 345 8 -7 -128 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 102 99 96 3 4 16 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 261 250 246 11 -9 -28 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 464 462 469 2 -19 -53 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 413 405 404 8 -2 -2 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 906 889 886 17 12 -409 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 658 651 659 7 -22 18 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 288 288 290 0 -10 -14 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 431 427 425 4 2 -18 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 196 189 186 7 4 2 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 201 195 191 6 -1 -5 272 (2/11/16) PERU 205 197 194 8 5 -26 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 212 207 206 5 6 114 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 261 255 253 6 5 -7 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2874 2816 2784 58 -90 82 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS One-day change shows most LatAm sovereigns wider Ten-day trend 8 out of 17 sovereigns tighter Ecuador 409bp tighter YTD PIPELINE Celulosa Argentina is eyeing an up to US$250m seven-year bond sale, according to a filing with local regulators. The pulp and paper company has been in discussions with bankers from Citigroup and Credit Suisse about financing options, the company said. Argentina's Province of Salta starts roadshows this week as it looks to market a 144A/Reg S bond transaction after mandating Deutsche Bank and Citigroup. The borrower will be in London and Los Angeles on June 14 and in New York and Boston on June 15. Ratings are CCC+/B by S&P and Fitch. Mexican real-estate developer Grupo GICSA has kicked off international roadshows to market a US dollar bond through JP Morgan and Santander. The company was in London on Monday and will head to Boston on June 14 and New York on June 15. Expected ratings are BB/BB-. Bolivia is hoping to sell an up to US$1bn 10-year bond in the coming months, according to Economy Minister Luis Arce Catacora. Proceeds would go mainly towards investment in healthcare, specifically hospitals. Bolivia is rated BB by S&P and Fitch and one notch lower at Ba3 by Moody's. (Reporting by Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)