* Bankers hold out hopes for renewed bond activity * Pampa Energia to hire four banks on acquisition bond * Cementos Argos takes out US$100m loan * Yield on 10-year UST hit a 4-year low of 1.46% By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, June 27 (IFR) - No deals priced in LatAm primary market on Monday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign credit spreads: SOVEREIGN 6/24 6/23 6/22 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 492 462 474 30 -17 - - BARBADOS 658 643 649 15 4 54 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 357 337 347 20 -7 -129 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 110 93 99 17 1 24 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 258 244 252 14 -13 -31 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 466 451 460 15 -3 -51 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 426 402 415 24 6 11 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 931 919 927 12 11 -384 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 673 656 668 17 11 33 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 297 276 283 21 5 -5 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 454 433 441 21 21 5 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 201 186 192 15 0 7 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 213 193 202 20 9 7 272 (2/11/16) PERU 208 191 196 17 0 -23 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 222 206 216 16 4 124 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 265 244 254 21 2 -3 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2648 2657 2804 -9 -247 -144 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day shows most LatAm sovereigns wider 12 out of 17 sovereigns flat to wider YTD: Brazil tighter by 129bp PIPELINE: Petrobras Argentina is preparing an up to US$500m bond sale to fund a tender for all of its US$300m of outstanding 5.875% 2017s, according to a filing with local regulators. The borrower is seeking to raise 10-year money and has mandated Citigroup and Deutsche on the deal. The announcement comes after Pampa Energia agreed earlier this year to purchase a 67.2% stake in Petrobras Argentina for US$892m. Argentine power company Pampa Energia will also hire four banks to lead a new international bond sale that will refinance debt taken out to fund its acquisition of Petrobras's Argentine assets. The company plans to hire Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, ICBC and Banco Galicia to lead the bond sale, which will refinance a US$700m bridge loan extended by the same lenders, Pampa chairman Marcelo Mindlin told IFR. Argentina's Province of Salta has wrapped up roadshows after marketing a 144A/Reg S bond transaction through Deutsche Bank and Citigroup. Ratings are CCC+/B by S&P and Fitch. Mexican real-estate developer Grupo GICSA has finished investor meetings through JP Morgan and Santander. The company has been marketing a US dollar bond, which is expected to be rated BB/BB-. Argentine confectionery company Arcor, rated B1/B+, will finish roadshows on Tuesday in New York ahead of a possible 144A/RegS bond through Itau BBA, JP Morgan and Santander. Proceeds are going to fund a tender for any and all of its outstanding 7.25% 2017s. Holders are being offered a purchase price of 101.813 if they validly tender by the expiration date of July 1. Celulosa Argentina is eyeing an up to US$250m seven-year bond sale, according to a filing with local regulators. The pulp and paper company has been in discussions with bankers from Citigroup and Credit Suisse about financing options, the company said. Bolivia is hoping to sell an up to US$1bn 10-year bond in the coming months, according to Economy Minister Luis Arce Catacora. Proceeds would go mainly towards investment in healthcare, specifically hospitals. Bolivia is rated BB by S&P and Fitch and one notch lower at Ba3 by Moody's. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)