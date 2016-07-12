* Celulosa Argentina to price new bond Wed
* Pemex to tap Samurai market with JBIC deal
* Argentina's Albanesi to market debut bond
* Cosan taps 2027 for another US$150m
By Mike Gambale
NEW YORK, July 12 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on
Tuesday.
COSAN (Deal priced Monday evening)
Brazilian conglomerate Cosan announced a tap of its 7% 2027 bond. Ratings
are Ba3/BB/BB+. Bradesco, Citigroup, HSBC, Itau, Morgan Stanley and Santander
are acting as leads for the senior unsecured notes. 144a/RegS w/o reg rights.
UOP: GCP.
IPT: 7.25% area
LAUNCH: US$150m tap of 7% 2027 at 7.125%
PRICED: US$150m tap of its 7% 2027. Reoffer price US$99.067; 7.125% YTW.
Call schedule: 2022 at 103.5, 2023 at 102.333, 2024 at 101.167, 2025 and at par.
First pay 1/20/2017. Settlement date 7/18/2016. Total amount outstanding
US$650m.
PIPELINE:
Mexican state-owned petroleum company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) is
marketing a 10-year Samurai at 0.53%-0.57%. Pemex, rated Baa3/BBB+/BBB+, will
receive a guarantee for the notes from the Japan Bank for International
Cooperation. Pricing is expected as early as this Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley, Mizuho and SMBC Nikko are joint lead managers.
Celulosa Argentina is expected to price a seven-year non-call four bond on
Wednesday after reducing the size to US$150m and sticking to initial talk of 10%
area, sources told IFR on Tuesday.
The pulp and paper company had been expected to price on Tuesday after
marketing an up to US$200m deal with initial price thoughts of 10% area.
Celulosa Argentina's total debt to adjusted Ebitda stood at 3.8x as of February
29 2016, according to Fitch.
Proceeds from the bond sale are going toward debt refinancing, working
capital and general corporate purposes. Citigroup and Credit Suisse are acting
as leads on the deal, which is rated B3/B by Moody's and Fitch.
Argentine electric utility company Albanesi has picked banks to meet
investors as it seeks to market a possible 144A/RegS US dollar bond.
Fixed-income investor meetings start on Wednesday through global
coordinators and joint bookrunners Credit Suisse and JP Morgan. UBS has also
been selected as a joint bookrunner. Expected ratings are B3/B+ by Moody's and
Fitch.
Mexico's consumer finance lender Credito Real (BB+/BB+) has hired Barclays,
Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley to arrange a series of meetings with
fixed-income investors in the US, Europe and Latin America ahead of a potential
144A/Reg S US dollar-denominated bond issue. The meetings finished on Tuesday in
New York and Santiago.
Proceeds from the sale will help finance a tender on Credito Real's 7.5%
2019s, on which the company has US$425m outstanding, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Argentina's Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires has hired Deutsche Bank and JP
Morgan as joint bookrunners and Standard Chartered as lead manager to arrange a
series of meetings with fixed-income investors ahead of a potential 144A/Reg S
US dollar-denominated Basel III compliant Tier 2 bond issue.
The lender is looking to raise up to US$300m through the 10-year bond sale,
according to Moody's. Meetings took place in New York and Boston on Tuesday and
will conclude in New York on Wednesday.
The Province of Chubut has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch and BNP
Paribas to arrange a series of investor meetings ahead of a potential US
dollar-denominated bond sale.
The borrower will visit investors in Europe and the US and wrap up meetings
on July 14. It is seeking to raise US$500m through amortizing notes due 2026,
according to Moody's, which assigned a B3 rating to the issue earlier this
month. The notes will be secured by a percentage of hydrocarbon royalties to be
paid by the Argentine branch of Pan American Energy to the province, the rating
agency said.
Argentina infrastructure company CLISA is meeting investors ahead of a bond
offering and liability management exercise. The company is scheduled to visit
accounts in Chile, Switzerland, London, Boston, New York and Los Angeles between
July 1 and July 13. The bond is being done in conjunction with a cash tender for
US$87.106m of outstanding 11.50% notes due 2019. BCP and Santander are acting as
dealer managers on the tender and leads on the bond sale.
Petrobras Argentina is preparing an up to US$500m bond sale to fund a tender
for all of its US$300m of outstanding 5.875% 2017ss. The borrower is seeking to
raise 10-year money and has mandated Citigroup and Deutsche on the deal. The
announcement comes after Pampa Energia agreed earlier this year to purchase a
67.2% stake in Petrobras Argentina for US$892m. Petrobras Argentina's is rated
B3 by Moody's.
Argentine power company Pampa Energia will also hire four banks to lead a
new international bond sale that will refinance debt taken out to fund its
acquisition of Petrobras's Argentine assets. The company plans to hire Deutsche
Bank, Citigroup, ICBC and Banco Galicia to lead the bond sale, which will
refinance a US$700m bridge loan extended by the same lenders, Pampa chairman
Marcelo Mindlin told IFR.
Mexican real-estate developer Grupo GICSA has finished investor meetings
through JP Morgan and Santander. The company had been marketing a US dollar
bond, which is expected to be rated BB/BB-.
Bolivia is hoping to sell an up to US$1bn 10-year bond in the coming months,
according to Economy Minister Luis Arce Catacora. Proceeds would go mainly
towards investment in healthcare, specifically hospitals. Bolivia is rated BB by
S&P and Fitch and one notch lower at Ba3 by Moody's.
