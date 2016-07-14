* Argentine issuers jostle for attention in crowded market
* Argentina's first Basel III compliant T2 bond priced
* Petrobras Argentina draws a crowd
* Usiminas nears debt deal with banks
By Mike Gambale
NEW YORK, July 14 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary
issuance activity in the LatAm primary market on Thursday:
Number of deals priced: 3
Total issuance: US$950m
PETROBRAS ARGENTINA
Petrobras Argentina announced a US$500m 7NC4 bond. Citigroup
and Deutsche Bank are acting as lead managers on the senior
unsecured bond. The 144A/RegS security will be listed in
Luxembourg and governed by New York law. Expected ratings are
B3/B- by Moody's and S&P. Proceeds are being used to redeem
series 5 notes and for capex.
IPTs 8% area
GUIDANCE: US$500m 7NC4 7.75% (+/- 1/8)
LAUNCH: US$500m 7NC4 at 7.50%
PRICED: US$500m 7NC4: 99.329; 7.375%C; 7.50%Y
BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES
Argentina's Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires announced a
US-dollar-denominated Tier 2 10NC5 bond. The bank is looking to
raise US$250m through the Basel III compliant bond. Deutsche and
JP Morgan have been mandated as joint bookrunners, with Standard
Chartered coming in as lead manager. The issuer rating is B3/B-,
while the expected issue rating is Caa1/CCC.
IPTs: Very high 8%s
GUIDANCE: T2 10NC5 at 8.625% area (+/- 1/8)
LAUNCH: US$250m T2 10NC5 at 8.25%
PRICED: US$250m T2 10NC5: par; 8.25%Y
CLISA
Compania Latinoamericana de Infraestructura & Servicios SA
(CLISA), expected ratings Nr/B-/B-, announced a US$300m 7-year
nc4 senior unsecured note offering via BCP/SANT. 144a/RegS. UOP:
To repay existing debt.
IPT: High 9%
GUIDANCE: USD 7NC4 bond at 9.75%
LAUNCH: US$200m 7NC4 at 9.75%
PRICED: US$200m 7NC4; 98.753; 9.5%C; 9.75%Y
PIPELINE:
Mexican state-owned petroleum company Pemex is likely to
price a ¥80bn (US$771m) Samurai on Friday. Final guidance for
the 10-year offering was set at 0.54%, after initially marketing
at 0.53%-0.57%.
Pemex, rated Baa3/BBB+/BBB+, will receive a guarantee for the
notes from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation.
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley, Mizuho and SMBC Nikko are joint
lead managers.
Argentine electric utility company Albanesi has picked banks
to meet investors as it seeks to market a possible 144A/RegS US
dollar bond.
Fixed-income investor meetings started on Wednesday through
global coordinators and joint bookrunners Credit Suisse and JP
Morgan. UBS has also been selected as a joint bookrunner.
Expected ratings are B3/B+ by Moody's and Fitch.
The Province of Chubut was scheduled to wrap up investors
meetings on Thursday after mandating Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and BNP Paribas ahead of a potential US dollar-denominated
bond sale.
It is seeking to raise US$500m through amortizing notes due
2026, according to Moody's, which assigned a B3 rating to the
issue earlier this month. The notes will be secured by a
percentage of hydrocarbon royalties to be paid by the Argentine
branch of Pan American Energy to the province, the rating agency
said.
Argentine power company Pampa Energia plans to hire four
banks to lead a new international bond sale that will refinance
debt taken out to fund its acquisition of Petrobras's Argentine
assets.
The company plans to hire Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, ICBC and
Banco Galicia to lead the bond sale, which will refinance a
US$700m bridge loan extended by the same lenders.
Mexican real-estate developer Grupo GICSA has finished
investor meetings through JP Morgan and Santander. The company
had been marketing a US dollar bond, which is expected to be
rated BB/BB-.
Bolivia is hoping to sell an up to US$1bn 10-year bond in
the coming months, according to Economy Minister Luis Arce
Catacora. Proceeds would go mainly towards investment in
healthcare, specifically hospitals. Bolivia is rated BB by S&P
and Fitch and one notch lower at Ba3 by Moody's.
