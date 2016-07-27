* PDVSA boss says debt swap planned * Brazil's Energisa sells stock amid strong demand * Eletrobras hopes to relist US shares in October By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby NEW YORK, July 27 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Wednesday. Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads: SOVEREIGN 7/26 7/25 7/22 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 474 463 461 11 4 - - BARBADOS 669 674 675 -5 -18 65 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 311 306 304 5 6 -175 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 71 71 71 0 -6 -15 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 228 222 215 6 4 -61 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 403 401 406 2 -7 -114 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 383 373 370 10 24 -32 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 916 903 891 13 -1 -399 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 481 481 485 0 -96 -159 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 238 233 234 5 -14 -64 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 406 404 406 2 -14 -43 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 174 171 167 3 3 -20 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 173 170 168 3 3 -33 272 (2/11/16) PERU 177 172 168 5 4 -54 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 195 195 199 0 -20 97 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 237 232 232 5 -1 -31 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2676 2607 2554 69 4 -116 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change mostly flat to wider Ten-day trend mixed, 9 out of 17 sovereigns tighter YTD: Brazil tighter by 175bp YTD: Ecuador tighter by 399bp PIPELINE The Republic of Trinidad & Tobago, rated Baa3 by Moody's and A- by S&P, has hired Deutsche Bank and First Citizens Bank to arrange an investor roadshow ahead of a potential 10-year US dollar bond offering. Investor meetings will conclude Wednesday in New York and Boston. Chilean state-owned oil company Empresa Nacional de Petroleo (ENAP) will start roadshows next week to market a possible USD 10-year bond as part of a tender for notes maturing in 2019, 2020 and 2021. The company, rated Baa3/BBB-/A, will continue investor meetings in London and Los Angeles on July 28, New York and Boston on July 29, and New York on August 1. In conjunction, the company has also launched a tender for its outstanding 6.25% 2019s, 5.25% 2020 and 4.75% 2021s. Citigroup and JP Morgan are leads. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)