By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, Aug 1 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on
Monday.
Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads:
SOVEREIGN 7/29 7/28 7/27 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH
ARGENTINA 477 485 488 -8 16 - -
BARBADOS 679 675 674 4 2 75 659 (2/11/16)
BRAZIL 305 309 309 -4 -2 -181 542 (2/11/16)
CHILE 82 76 76 6 12 -4 143 (2/11/16)
COLOMBIA 243 241 235 2 25 -46 412 (2/11/16)
COSTA RICA 414 409 409 5 17 -103 587 (2/11/16)
DOMINICAN REP 379 377 385 2 22 -36 542 (2/11/16)
ECUADOR 937 929 926 8 39 -378 1765 (2/11/16)
EL SALVADOR 491 488 484 3 -54 -149 840 (2/11/16)
GUATEMALA 248 243 243 5 10 -54 385 (2/11/16)
JAMAICA 415 411 408 4 14 -34 519 (2/11/15)
MEXICO 186 184 181 2 18 -8 278 (2/11/16)
PANAMA 183 180 180 3 17 -23 272 (2/11/16)
PERU 186 181 182 5 17 -45 291 (2/10/16)
TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 203 196 200 7 0 105 173 (1/15/15)
URUGUAY 246 242 241 4 17 -22 344 (2/11/16)
VENEZUELA 2612 2607 2641 5 25 -180 3713 (2/12/16)
Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
SPREAD TRENDS:
One-day change mostly wider
Ten-day trend 14 out of 17 sovereigns wider
YTD: Brazil tighter by 181bp
YTD: Trinidad & Tobago wider by 105bp
PIPELINE
Chilean state-owned oil company Empresa Nacional de Petroleo (ENAP) finished
marketing a USD 10-year bond on Monday as part of a tender for notes maturing in
2019, 2020 and 2021. The company, rated Baa3/BBB-/A, has launched a tender for
its outstanding 6.25% 2019s, 5.25% 2020 and 4.75% 2021s. Leads Citigroup and JP
Morgan are expected to price the bond as soon as Tuesday.
(Reporting by Mike Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)