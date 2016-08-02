NEW YORK, Aug 2 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary issuance
activity in the LatAm primary market on Tuesday:
Number of deals priced: 1
Total issuance: US$700m
EMPRESA NACIONAL DE PETROLEO
Empresa Nactional de Petroleo (ENAP), Baa3/BBB-/A, announced
a US$700m (no grow) 144A/RegS 10-year senior unsecured notes.
The active bookrunners are Citigroup and JPMorgan. UOP:
Liability management and GCP. Settle: T+3.
IPT: T+high 200s
PRICE GUIDANCE: T+250bp area (+/- 10bp)
LAUNCH: US$700m at T+240bp
PRICED: US$700m 3.75% cpn 10yr (8/05/2026). At 98.353, yld
3.951%. T+240bp.
BOOK: Hearing US$3.5bn
NIC: 6bp (vs 2024s at G+230bp; add 4bp for extension. FV:
234bp)
Comp:
2024s at G+230bp
PIPELINE:
BANCOMEXT
Mexican development bank Banco Nacional de Comercio Exterior
(Bancomext) has mandated BBVA and Credit Suisse to take it on
the road to market a US dollar 10NC5 subordinated preferred Tier
2 capital note.
The borrower will conduct a one-day roadshow on August 3
when five teams will target accounts in New York, London,
Boston, Los Angeles and Mexico. Expected ratings are Ba1/BBB by
Moody's and Fitch. The bank itself is rated A3/BBB+/BBB+.
(Reporting by Mike Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)