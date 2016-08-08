China stocks rise as govt calms regulation worries; HK shrugs off cyber fears
By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, Aug 8 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary issuance activity in the LatAm primary market on Monday:
Number of deals priced: 1
Total issuance: US$2.76bn
MEXICO
United Mexican States (UMS), A3/BBB+/BBB+, announced a US$ benchmark SEC registered two-part senior unsecured bond sale as part of a liability management operation to redeem short-term debt. The country approached investors with initial price thoughts of T+165bp area on a tap of its 4.125% January 2026s and T+225bp area on a new long 30-year maturing in January 2047. Proceeds are going to redeem part or all of Mexico's outstanding 5.625% 2017s. Joint bookrunners are BBVA, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse. Settle: 8/11/16.
PRICE GUIDANCE: 10yr tap T+150bp area, long 30yr T+210bp area. Area is +/- 5bp
LAUNCHED: US$2.76bn two-part bond.
- US$760m tap of 4.125% 2026 at T+145bp
- US$2bn January 2047 at T+205bp
PRICED: US$2.76bn two-part bond.
- US$760m tap of 4.125% 2026: 108.831: 3.042%Y; T+145bp
- US$2bn January 2047: 99.735; 4.35%C; 4.366%Y; T+205bp
BOOK: About US$9bn
PIPELINE:
PROVINCE OF CHACO
Argentina's Province of Chaco has mandated BNP Paribas and UBS to take it on the road to market a dollar bond deal. The borrower will visit accounts in London, Boston and New York between August 4 and 9. The company is considering selling a US$250m bond with a seven-year average life. Ratings are Caa1/B by Moody's and Fitch. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)
