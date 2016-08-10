* Jamaica to price Thursday; IPT 7% area
* Argentina's Prat-Gay sees new capital markets bill soon
* Tax amnesty may reduce Argentina's need to issue new debt: Prat-Gay
By Mike Gambale
NEW YORK, Aug 10 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary issuance activity in
the LatAm primary market on Wednesday:
Number of deals priced: 2
Total issuance: US$250m, JPY15bn (US$146.7m)
BANCO DEL ESTATO DE CHILE
Banco del Estado de Chile on Wednesday tapped its existing 0.48% 2026s for
an additional JPY15bn (US$146.7m), bringing the total outstanding to JPY25bn, a
source close to the situation told IFR.
The Chilean lender originally issued the notes, which will finance socially
responsible investments, in June.
Daiwa Capital Markets was sole lead on both transactions. The bonds are
rated A3/AA-/A+.
PROVINCE OF CHACO
Argentina's Province of Chaco has mandated BNP Paribas and UBS for a dollar
bond deal. The company is selling a US$250m bond amortizing eight-year bond with
a seven-year average life. Ratings are Caa1/B by Moody's and Fitch.
IPT: Mid 9% area
PRICE GUIDANCE: 9.50% area (+/- 12.5bp)
LAUNCH: US$250m at 9.50%.
PRICED: US$250m. Cpn 9.373%. Due 8/18/2024. Ip US$99.99.373. Yld 9.50%.
Settlement date 8/18/2016.
BOOK: US$400m
Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads:
SOVEREIGN 8/9 8/8 8/5 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH
ARGENTINA 452 460 465 -8 -36 - -
BARBADOS 674 669 669 5 0 70 659 (2/11/16)
BRAZIL 296 293 296 3 -13 -190 542 (2/11/16)
CHILE 70 67 67 3 -6 -16 143 (2/11/16)
COLOMBIA 220 217 220 3 -15 -69 412 (2/11/16)
COSTA RICA 403 401 402 2 -6 -114 587 (2/11/16)
DOMINICAN REP 343 347 352 -4 -42 -72 542 (2/11/16)
ECUADOR 926 922 923 4 0 -389 1765 (2/11/16)
EL SALVADOR 508 500 501 8 24 -132 840 (2/11/16)
GUATEMALA 239 241 242 -2 -4 -63 385 (2/11/16)
JAMAICA 405 403 404 2 -3 -44 519 (2/11/15)
MEXICO 172 168 169 4 -9 -22 278 (2/11/16)
PANAMA 170 167 167 3 -10 -36 272 (2/11/16)
PERU 170 166 166 4 -12 -61 291 (2/10/16)
TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 198 194 197 4 -2 100 173 (1/15/15)
URUGUAY 221 218 220 3 -20 -47 344 (2/11/16)
VENEZUELA 2679 2631 2679 48 38 -113 3713 (2/12/16)
Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
SPREAD TRENDS:
One-day change 14 out of 17 sovereigns wider
Ten-day trend 13 out of 17 sovereigns tighter
YTD: Brazil tighter by 190bp
YTD: Colombia tighter by 69bp
YTD: Uruguay tighter by 47bp
PIPELINE:
JAMAICA
Jamaica set initial price thoughts of 7% area on a tap of its 8% 2039
amortizing US dollar bond that will finance the buyback of short-dated notes,
according to market sources.
The Caribbean nation, rated Caa2/B/B, is yet to determine the size of the
reopening, which is expected to price on Thursday.
The 2039s, of which the sovereign has US$500m outstanding, amortize in three
equal installments over their last three years to maturity.
In a tender offer announced on Tuesday, Jamaica has offered to buy back the
10.625% 2017 bond at a price of 108.00 and the 8% 2019 at 110.50.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup are the bookrunners on the new
issue and dealer managers on the tender offer, which expires on Thursday.
(Reporting by Mike Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)