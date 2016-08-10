* Jamaica to price Thursday; IPT 7% area * Argentina's Prat-Gay sees new capital markets bill soon * Tax amnesty may reduce Argentina's need to issue new debt: Prat-Gay By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Aug 10 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary issuance activity in the LatAm primary market on Wednesday: Number of deals priced: 2 Total issuance: US$250m, JPY15bn (US$146.7m) BANCO DEL ESTATO DE CHILE Banco del Estado de Chile on Wednesday tapped its existing 0.48% 2026s for an additional JPY15bn (US$146.7m), bringing the total outstanding to JPY25bn, a source close to the situation told IFR. The Chilean lender originally issued the notes, which will finance socially responsible investments, in June. Daiwa Capital Markets was sole lead on both transactions. The bonds are rated A3/AA-/A+. PROVINCE OF CHACO Argentina's Province of Chaco has mandated BNP Paribas and UBS for a dollar bond deal. The company is selling a US$250m bond amortizing eight-year bond with a seven-year average life. Ratings are Caa1/B by Moody's and Fitch. IPT: Mid 9% area PRICE GUIDANCE: 9.50% area (+/- 12.5bp) LAUNCH: US$250m at 9.50%. PRICED: US$250m. Cpn 9.373%. Due 8/18/2024. Ip US$99.99.373. Yld 9.50%. Settlement date 8/18/2016. BOOK: US$400m Here is a snapshot of LatAm sovereign spreads: SOVEREIGN 8/9 8/8 8/5 1D 10D YTD 2015/16 HIGH ARGENTINA 452 460 465 -8 -36 - - BARBADOS 674 669 669 5 0 70 659 (2/11/16) BRAZIL 296 293 296 3 -13 -190 542 (2/11/16) CHILE 70 67 67 3 -6 -16 143 (2/11/16) COLOMBIA 220 217 220 3 -15 -69 412 (2/11/16) COSTA RICA 403 401 402 2 -6 -114 587 (2/11/16) DOMINICAN REP 343 347 352 -4 -42 -72 542 (2/11/16) ECUADOR 926 922 923 4 0 -389 1765 (2/11/16) EL SALVADOR 508 500 501 8 24 -132 840 (2/11/16) GUATEMALA 239 241 242 -2 -4 -63 385 (2/11/16) JAMAICA 405 403 404 2 -3 -44 519 (2/11/15) MEXICO 172 168 169 4 -9 -22 278 (2/11/16) PANAMA 170 167 167 3 -10 -36 272 (2/11/16) PERU 170 166 166 4 -12 -61 291 (2/10/16) TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 198 194 197 4 -2 100 173 (1/15/15) URUGUAY 221 218 220 3 -20 -47 344 (2/11/16) VENEZUELA 2679 2631 2679 48 38 -113 3713 (2/12/16) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index SPREAD TRENDS: One-day change 14 out of 17 sovereigns wider Ten-day trend 13 out of 17 sovereigns tighter YTD: Brazil tighter by 190bp YTD: Colombia tighter by 69bp YTD: Uruguay tighter by 47bp PIPELINE: JAMAICA Jamaica set initial price thoughts of 7% area on a tap of its 8% 2039 amortizing US dollar bond that will finance the buyback of short-dated notes, according to market sources. The Caribbean nation, rated Caa2/B/B, is yet to determine the size of the reopening, which is expected to price on Thursday. The 2039s, of which the sovereign has US$500m outstanding, amortize in three equal installments over their last three years to maturity. In a tender offer announced on Tuesday, Jamaica has offered to buy back the 10.625% 2017 bond at a price of 108.00 and the 8% 2019 at 110.50. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup are the bookrunners on the new issue and dealer managers on the tender offer, which expires on Thursday. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)