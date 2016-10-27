* Banco de Bogota set to price Friday
* Trinidad's TGU makes bond debut
* Venezuela credit constraints remain after PDVSA swap:
Fitch
By Mike Gambale
NEW YORK, Oct 27 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary
issuance activity in the LatAm market on Thursday:
Number of deals priced: 1
Total issuance volume: US$600m
TRINIDAD GENERATION UNLIMITED
Trinidad Generation Unlimited (TGU) announced an 11-year
amortizing bond that will be used to repay a US$600m syndicate
bridge facility maturing in July 2017. Expected ratings
BBB/BBB-. Ten-year average life amortizing in six equal
semi-annual installments over last three years of its life.
Settle: 11/4/16
Credit Suisse and Scotiabank are acting as joint
book-running managers, while RBC Capital Markets is a
bookrunner.
IPTs: T+400bp area
GUIDANCE: T+375bp area (+/- 12.5bp)
LAUNCH: US$600m at T+362.5bp
PRICED: US$600m 5.25% cpn 11-yr (11/04/27). At 98.32, yld
5.475%. T+362.5bp
PIPELINE
Banco de Bogota SA, issue rating Ba2/BBB-, announced a US$
tap of its 6.25% 5/12/26 subordinated Tier 2 notes expected to
price on Friday. Active books: CS, HSBC and JPM. IPTs: 6.25%
area
Argentina's Banco Macro (B3/-/B) mandated Goldman Sachs and
UBS as joint books and Macro Securities as local placement agent
for investor meetings that began October 25.
An up to US$400m 144A/Reg S Basel III-compliant T2 ten-year
noncall five, rated Caa1 by Moody's and B- by Fitch, may follow.
Roadshow: Oct 25 (London), Oct 26 (New York), Oct 27
(Boston), Oct 28 (Los Angeles), Oct 31 (New York).
Argentina's Compania General de Combustibles has started
roadshows to market a possible US dollar bond through Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and Itau.
Roadshow: Oct 25 (London), Oct 26 (New York), Oct 27
(Boston), Oct 28 (New York). Expected ratings B-/B by S&P and
Fitch.
(Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Paul Kilby)